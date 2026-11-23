Michael O'Flaherty (third from right) and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (right) at the European Parliament in Strasbourg (photo: The JC) [Missing Credit]

“At Heaton Park Synagogue, two Yom Kippurs ago, when a terrorist was just about to cut the neck of the man who had come to synagogue that morning to pray, he said: ‘This is because of the babies that you killed in Gaza.’”

Mirvis also said that increased security measures, while welcome, were no substitute for tackling the underlying causes of antisemitism.

“It’s wonderful that we're receiving huge sums of money and higher walls surrounding our schools and our synagogues, but we want the root causes to be treated and to be tackled,” he said.

“And unfortunately, there are people in this building, amongst other national buildings in Europe, who are contributing directly to the tone of anti-Jewish hatred through the manner in which they are projecting their views, which contributes to a culture of antisemitism, which in turn makes it dangerous for us to live in our country.”

Mirvis was not the only rabbi to speak robustly about the relationship between antisemitism and foreign policy on Israel.

Rabbi David Roberts, who was born in Sunderland and now serves as the communal rabbi of Kahal Adass Jisroel in Berlin, said that “the hate of Jews is a shape-shifting virus, and its current mutation is clearly masquerading under the fig leaf of antizionism”.

Roberts mentioned the ‘Overton Window’, a concept referring to the range of subjects and arguments politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time, and said that to “delegitimise a state” – Israel – has moved to be within those parameters.

“But we are not fooled,” he said. “We know that when the British government, for example, is able to devote resources to penalise the construction companies 3,000 miles away, and at the same time has to spend £250 million to fortify buildings [in the UK], something has gone wrong.”

“If we think it is anything other than thinly disguised antisemitism, we are deluding ourselves. And unless, and until, there is the political will to admit this and tackle this head-on, very little else that we [can] do with all of the empathy and of your representation here today.”

O’Flaherty responded to the comments from Mirvis and Roberts with a personal story about a visit he paid to a Jewish community centre in Paris.

“I just want to assure you that I do get the point,” he said. “I think it’s a disgrace that [you] have to have walls around [your] synagogues. I will never forget going into a community centre in Paris back a few years ago, and I went through the double doors, [with] the armour plating.”

“I had to go through the police on the way in, and frankly, once I got inside the building, I cried. Because it was a school, and I was so upset that in modern Europe this is necessary.”

Finishing his address to the CER, he said that “we need the walls and we’ll fight for the walls, but [we hope] for a future when there will be no walls.”

“In that regard, there are big calls for me to challenge cultural antisemitism… and I’ll play my own role within my mandate as best I can, so we have a thriving future Europe in which Judaism plays its unique and absolutely essential role.”

Left to right: Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the CER; Michael O'Flaherty, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe; Gady Gronich, CEO of the CER. [Missing Credit]

Earlier in his speech, O’Flaherty also said that the contribution of Judaism to European societies should be taught in every school in the continent.

“It is central that in every school, in every classroom, in every school in Europe, that children grow up with an awareness of the extraordinarily enriching reality of Judaism in our societies and the barbarity inflicted on the community in the 20th century,” he said.

“There’s great ignorance about the Holocaust,” he added. “It’s astonishing the extent to which surveys tell us that children don't know the most basic things. So few survivors are still here to tell the story, and we to a huge extent relied on [them].”

O’Flaherty’s role on the Council of Europe follows a distinguished career in the area of human rights, including previous positions on the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, the UN Human Rights Committee, and the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

He told the room of his “full-hearted endorsement” of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, calling it an “important tool” which is “fit for purpose”.

He also spoke of the periodic survey on antisemitism carried out by the EU Fundamental Rights Agency, for which he used to hold the role of director, saying that he would “insist that these surveys continue”.

And he said that he wants to involve the CER and other faith leaders in discussions on issues beyond religion, including the environment, AI, and migration.

“All the great issues must hear the voices of the faith leaderships, and we need to strengthen the spaces and the frames in which this can happen,” he said.

The CER has formulated its position on AI in Judaism, saying that it “must serve humanity, not rule it”, per Daniel Höltgen, director of government relations for CER, who also spoke at the meeting.

O’Flaherty reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and prosperity of Jewish communities in Europe.

“My task is a diplomatic one,” he said. “I don’t have the laws and the tools and the budgets of the European Union; I have tool blocks of diplomacy: my voice, my persuasion, my presence.”

“A Europe without its Jewish communities is a Europe that has failed completely and catastrophically. A Europe that does not honour and celebrate its Jewish traditions and its Jewish communities is a Europe that I have no interest in.”

“We built this modern Europe, the Europe represented by this building and the neighbouring building of the Council of Europe, out of an expression of repulsion and disgust […] This whole edifice, this entire system of the European Union and of the Council of Europe, is based on the great cry of ‘never again’.”