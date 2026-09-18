A Yom Kippur unlike any in living memory

For British Jews, this Yom Kippur will be unlike any in living memory, marked by the first anniversary of the Heaton Park synagogue attack.
A year ago, worshippers at the Manchester synagogue were attacked by an Islamist terrorist who drove a car at people outside before assaulting them with a knife. Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed and others seriously injured. Jihad Al-Shamie had chosen the holiest day of the Jewish year, knowing that large numbers of congregants would be gathering to pray, and the attack became a watershed in the history of this community.
That history contains persecution, exclusion and prejudice, yet the modern experience in this country differed markedly from that of so many Jews on the continent. Britain stood against Nazi Germany and was never occupied; while the Nazis and their European collaborators deported Jews to the camps, British troops helped liberate them. And while Jews elsewhere endured decades of murderous terrorism, deadly antisemitic violence here remained exceedingly rare.
That distinction fostered a particular confidence: not that prejudice had disappeared, but that Jews could live here more openly and securely than in much of the Western world. Heaton Park damaged that sense of British exceptionalism. This Yom Kippur, worshippers are likely to encounter a heightened presence of guards and police. As Rabbi Daniel Walker of the Heaton Park synagogue recently said: “I think we're actually almost in a harder position than we were even immediately after the attack.” That should trouble all of Britain, not merely its Jews.
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