A Yom Kippur unlike any in living memory

The most immediate murderous threat comes predominantly from Islamist extremism. Only last week, marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis warned that “extreme Islamism has continued to stain our world”, while MI5 chief Sir Ken McCallum warned that “mass-casualty terrorist ambition endures”, citing the recent conviction of an Islamist extremist who sought automatic weapons for an attack on Manchester’s Jewish community.

Yet violent extremism does not exist in a vacuum. It sits within a wider climate in which antisemitism has become more socially permissible and, in some places, almost routine, visible in professional bodies, unions, universities, schools and cultural institutions. There is also the familiar manoeuvre by which “Jew” is replaced with “Zionist”, while the rest of the accusation remains recognisably traditional antisemitism. Criticism of Israel is plainly not antisemitic, but Britain cannot pretend that the obsessive demonisation of Israel and the worsening atmosphere for British Jews are wholly unrelated.

It is in this environment that government rhetoric matters. British Jews neither expect nor seek immunity for Israel from criticism, and ministers are entitled to pursue whatever policies they believe serve Britain’s interests. But governments also shape the political climate at home, and Labour has presented its latest measures against Israel in inflammatory terms, describing them as a response to a “moral emergency” and speaking of “ethnic cleansing” and possible “war crimes” that are a “stain on the conscience of the world”. At a time when hostility to Israel so readily bleeds into hostility towards Jews, ministers should weigh their words with care.

Yet the lesson of Heaton Park is not simply one of fear. The attack also revealed something extraordinary about British Jewry: worshippers and security staff acted with great courage, the community rallied around the victims and their families, and Jews in Manchester and across Britain refused to retreat from their communities. The attacker’s purpose was to terrorise Jews out of public Jewish life, and he failed.

That determination matters as we approach Yom Kippur. Yes, we will have to be vigilant, but vigilance is not surrender. British Jews will go to synagogue, fast and pray, gather with our families and communities, and refuse to allow those who hate us to determine how visibly or confidently Jewish life is lived in this country.

Nor are we alone. Police officers stood between the attacker and further bloodshed at Heaton Park, while political leaders and countless fellow citizens expressed their solidarity. There remains a large and decent majority which understands that an attack on Jews is an attack on Britain itself.

Something was imperilled at Heaton Park: an assumption of safety that previous generations of British Jews were fortunate enough largely to possess. It can be secured only if this country confronts Islamist extremism, resists both the normalisation of antisemitism and the demonisation of Israel, and makes clear, in word and deed, that Jews will not be intimidated out of public life.