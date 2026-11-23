Critics of the IHRA version, though, argue that it excludes some legitimate lines of criticism against the Jewish State as antisemitic.

The Greens' existing guidance, developed in consultation with its Jewish members, includes both the IHRA working definition and the alternative Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism (JDA).

But a group of around ten Jewish Green Party members, who have been reviewing the party's guidance since March 2026, are preparing to consult wider membership on proposals to replace that document with a more “discursive” approach.

Those familiar with the process expect the IHRA definition to be removed from the revised guidance and the JDA to be prioritised.

It would mark a departure from the party's existing approach to antisemitism, which was developed over several years of discussions with Jewish Greens and formally adopted at the party's 2021 conference.

That guidance states that IHRA is "considered the gold standard definition of antisemitism by most Jewish institutions".

Quoting the MacPherson principle for defining racism as "any incident which is perceived to be racist by the victim or any other person," it explains that IHRA "should clearly be a preeminent source for understanding antisemitism”.

“Applying this principle to Jews means that allegations of antisemitism should always be taken seriously and investigated sensitively,” it goes on.

That document states that the motion “does not in any way conflict with other policies on, for example, BDS”.

In 2021, when the guidance passed conference, its lead proposer, Joshua Alston, said the document put the party “at the vanguard of the fight against antisemitism, and at the vanguard of the fight against the global far right while protecting our pro-Palestinian policy”.

Zack Polanski, before he was elected party leader, also supported the guidance, saying: “The IHRA definition does not preclude criticism of the Israeli government in proportionate ways to any other country.”

But the party is understood to be dealing with a swelling number of antisemitism complaints, with the existing complaints system designed to handle dozens of annual reports now believed to be inundated by hundreds.

Those involved in revising the guidance maintain that the changes are not designed to make it either easier or more difficult to expel members accused of antisemitism but are intended to shape discussion around culture.

Richard Kuper, a Jewish Green member and part of Jewish Voice for Liberation (JVL) - previously known as the Jewish Voice for Labour - backed moving away from the IHRA definition, arguing that it had become politicised and was ineffective in identifying antisemitism.

"The disillusionment with the IHRA definition is widespread. IHRA is useless in practice in determining whether anything is antisemitic; it is impossible to use, it is hopeless," he said.

Kuper is supportive of the JDA, which was published in 2021 partly in response to concerns that IHRA could be used to restrict criticism of Israel.

Unlike the IHRA framework, which includes examples of antisemitism relating to the denial of Jewish self-determination, the JDA states that opposition to Zionism is not necessarily antisemitic in itself.

Green Party spokesperson said “We don't comment on internal disciplinary processes.”