“As regulator, we are clear that this is a governance priority for all charities. Charities should take seriously allegations and incidents of abuse and take appropriate action, including notifying relevant safeguarding authorities and the police.

“We are assessing concerns raised about the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations to determine if trustees are responding appropriately to those serious concerns and if there is any regulatory role for the Commission.”

The particular allegations that led to Halpern’s prosecution first surfaced in an Israeli TV news exposé in late 2022. The young woman, who was taken by her father to see Halpern, had been living in Israel for several years.

The UOHC announced an investigation, but then the judge appointed to chair it stepped down, and it was paused after the police began their own inquiries.

The Charity Commission has made clear that its assessment of the complaint is only at an initial stage and it has not opened a regulatory compliance case on the UOHC.

The union has been approached for comment.

Following the guilty verdict against Halpern, the UOHC - the umbrella body for London’s strictly Orthodox synagogues - issued a statement saying that it did not tolerate abuse and inappropriate behaviour and had robust safeguarding policies.

It made clear that Halpern was not part of the UOHC and told Divrei Chaim that it could not remain affiliated if he continued as its rabbi.

It has also since said that Divrei Chaim is no longer affiliated with it.

The Charity Commission’s statement comes after it emerged that multiple women had complained to authorities about Halpern’s conduct prior to him being arrested.

Police sought a sexual risk order against Halpern two years ago based on allegations of abuse by several women, the JC revealed.

According to documents prepared for the application, investigators believed that Halpern had “abused his position as a rabbi to make sexual advances to a considerable number of vulnerable female members of his community”.

When they sought restrictions on him at a hearing in March 2024, they referred to interviews with six women “who give full and vivid evidence of sexual abuse”.

Until now, the proceedings could not be revealed owing to reporting restrictions, which were lifted by District Judge Oliver at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A full hearing into the application for the order was postponed until after his criminal trial. It has now been set for late January – although it may be rendered unnecessary by his sentencing.

At the time, Halpern accepted an interim risk order.

His solicitor, David Sonn, said this week: “The magistrates’ court has made no findings in relation to any of the allegations relied on in the application by the Metropolitan Police for the interim SRO, albeit they included the allegation made by the complainant in the matter tried earlier this month at Harrow Crown Court.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of Synagogues - whose spiritual leader Rabbi Shraga Feivel Zimmerman has been a strong advocate of calling out abuse - has issued a new statement on Friday.

Its Beth Din, headed by Rabbi Zimmerman, said: “Recent events in our kehillah [community] have caused deep pain.

“Above all, they have caused pain to those who were harmed, and have reopened wounds for some who have suffered in the past, and we think of them first.

“Many in our community are also asking, rightly, how this could happen. They are especially distressed that serious concerns raised by senior rabbonim, including members of our own Beis Din, were not acted on by everyone they should have reached.

“We share that outrage. Warnings from responsible rabbinic authorities must never be set aside out of loyalty, status, family standing, or fear of scandal. When that happens, others are put at risk, and as well there is a terrible Chillul Hashem [profanation of the Divine Name].

“Protecting people from abuse is the responsibility of the whole kehillah, and above all of those in leadership. Victims will only come forward if they trust that they will be believed, supported, and protected from pressure.

“Every report also helps prevent further harm. No child in our schools, shuls or youth activities, and no adult who seeks guidance from a Rav, teacher, counsellor or communal figure, should ever be placed in danger by that trust."