Until now, the sexual risk order proceedings could not be revealed owing to reporting restrictions, which were lifted by District Judge Oliver at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A full hearing into the application for a sexual risk order was postponed in March 2024 until after his criminal trial. It has now been set for late January – although it may be rendered unnecessary by his sentencing.

At the time Halpern accepted an interim risk order.

His solicitor, David Sonn, said this week: “The magistrates’ court has made no findings in relation to any of the allegations relied on in the application by the Metropolitan Police for the interim SRO, albeit they included the allegation made by the complainant in the matter tried earlier this month at Harrow Crown Court.”

According to documents prepared for the sexual risk order application two years ago, the police believed that Halpern had “abused his position as a rabbi to make sexual advances to a considerable number of vulnerable female members of his community”.

They referred to a number of complaints made by women which were investigated by police in 2012-13 but “not proceeded with due to the women’s anxiety about breaking cultural taboos”.

One woman who spoke to police three years ago explained that if she spoke out, she risked “isolation and ostracism”.

In every case, the complainant was vulnerable, whether as a teenager with problems or a young woman with marital difficulties, police believed.

They believed that Halpern had “repeatedly taken advantage of a position of trust within his community to gratify his sexual desires”.

In late 2012, Halpern resigned from the Beth Din of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations - to which his Golders Green synagogue, Divrei Chaim - after allegations emerged of inappropriate behaviour towards women he was counselling.

He denied any wrongdoing.

Following his conviction, the Union told his synagogue that it could not remain within the organisation if Halpern were allowed to continue as its rabbi.

A Union source said on Thursday: “They are not affiliated with us.”

The JC understands that some members of Divrei Chaim have left to form a separate congregation.

But the repercussions of the case are still reverberating across London’s strictly Orthodox community.

A group of “concerned’ members of the community this week sent an open letter to the rabbi of one Union-affiliated synagogue in Golders Green calling for stronger condemnation of Halpern.

The guidance issued by the Union following the trial “makes no mention of his victims or of the harm done to them, and it does not tell the kehillah [community] how to relate to such a man while he continues to present himself as a Rov,” they complained.

The “lack of unified condemnation” from rabbis in North-West London in 2012-13 “helped provide Chaim Halpern with a shelter of legitimacy, enabling him to carry on”, they claimed.