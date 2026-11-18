Jewish Women’s Aid has praised “the courage” of the young woman who testified in the court case which led to the conviction of Rabbi Chaim Halpern.
The leader of a Union of an Orthodox Hebrew Congregations (UOHC)-affiliated synagogue in Golders Green was found guilty last week of two counts of sexual abuse of a young woman who had come to him for religious guidance. He is due to be sentenced on January 12.
The leading Jewish domestic and sexual abuse charity also paid tribute to the victims who revealed the abuse they had suffered at the hands of celebrity Russell Brand, who was sentenced just days earlier for ten years and six months for one count of rape and three of sexual abuse.
Sam Clifford, chief executive of Jewish Women's Aid, said: "I want to begin by honouring the courage of the women who came forward. Speaking out against someone with standing and influence comes at enormous personal cost. Listening to women, taking concerns seriously and being willing to challenge people in positions of authority, whatever their status or standing, are not optional extras. They are the foundation of safeguarding."
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