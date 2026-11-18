She acknowledged that the Brand and Halpern news stories “can stir up a great deal for survivors, including women whose experiences happened many years ago. The charity's message to every woman is that she does not have to face it alone.”

Clifford’s comments follow those of the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and Rabbi Shraga Feivel Zimmerman, spiritual head of the Federation of Synagogues, who also praised the bravery of the woman in the Halpern case and said work needed to be done in the community to keep women safe.

Clifford said that while some sexual and domestic abuse cases would reach the courtroom, there “are many more that never will” adding: “Most of the abuse the charity sees leaves no bruise and makes no headline. 88 per cent of the women JWA supported last year were experiencing coercive control – a pattern of behaviour that gradually takes away a person's independence, choices and everyday freedoms. It is the most common form of abuse the charity sees, and often the hardest to recognise.”

Coercive or controlling behaviour has been a criminal offence in England and Wales since 2015.

This weekend, the charity is holding its annual JWA Shabbat, shedding light on this issue, and is calling on synagogues, communities and families to talk openly about abuse.

To address the theme, “See the Unseen”, JWA is providing a free “toolkit”, including conversation cards describing everyday scenarios, ranging from someone who always needs to know where their partner is to someone who takes care of the money. Each card asks which freedom is being taken away.

The charity is also hoping that rabbis will take the opportunity to connect their sermon to the JWA Shabbat.

Abuse is a scourge which respects no boundaries of faith, background or community. The Jewish community is no exception

Clifford said: “Abuse thrives where the person responsible is respected, liked or trusted, and where those around him find it easier not to look. When the same conversation happens in so many places on the same weekend, it sends a clear message: this is not a private matter, and it is not someone else's problem.

“Kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh – all of Israel is responsible for one another. Many voices have been raised this week. Now we must turn those words into action."

The JWA Shabbat has been fully endorsed by the Chief Rabbi, who called abuse “a scourge which respects no boundaries of faith, background or community”, adding: “The Jewish community is no exception. We must do everything we can to remove the stigma which too often surrounds this subject. Silence and shame can leave those experiencing abuse feeling isolated at precisely the moment when they most need to know that they will be heard, believed and supported.

"Speaking openly about coercive control, learning to recognise its signs and knowing when to reach out can make an enormous difference.”

He said that JWA Shabbat was “such a good opportunity to start a conversation about this subject. In doing so, we can take the first steps towards creating a community in which abuse has nowhere to hide and nobody feels ashamed to ask for help.”

Rabbi Mirvis added that the Jewish community was “indebted to Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA) for the crucial support they give to so many people in their time of desperate need, arising out of the abuse they suffer”.

Last year, Jewish Women’s Aid supported over 900 women experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence. It also supports children who are impacted.

The charity also provides culturally specific training and advice to communal organisations that want to make sure their institutions are places “where women are heard, believed and supported”.

JWA Shabbat runs from November 21 to 22. To take part, communities and families can download the free ‘See the Unseen’ toolkit here or go to: jwa.org.uk/shabbat2026

Anyone affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence, or worried about someone they care about, can contact JWA's free, confidential helpline on 0808 801 0500, email advice@jwa.org.uk or chat online here or at jwa.org.uk/webchat