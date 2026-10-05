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British Jews have become more attached to Israel since October 7, new report shows

But study discounts the idea of a ‘surge’ in Jewish community involvement over the past three years

October 5, 2026 07:00
Israel solidarity GettyImages-1715805471.jpg
Solidarity with Israel: a vigil at Downing Street two days after October 7 (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
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The attachment of British Jews to Israel has grown stronger since the October 7 Hamas attack three years ago but there has been no increase in engagement with community Jewish life, according to a new report.

While anecdotal evidence pointed to a rise in synagogue attendance here in the immediate aftermath of the atrocity, no longer-term change has taken place, said the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR).

JPR tracked the attitudes of more than 2,000 UK Jews from its research panel to analyse how they changed from 2022 to 2025.

Dr David Graham, author of October 8: The impact of October 7 on British Jewish identity, concluded there had been “a clear and sustained increase in attachment to Israel after October 7.

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Topics:

JPR

Israel-diaspora relations

UK Jewry

Antisemitism

Community

solidarity

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