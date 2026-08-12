Nearly half of Brits want less immigration from Israel, poll finds

A new poll has found that 47 per cent of Britons want either fewer or no immigrants from Israel to move to the UK, an increase of eight per cent since 2016.
The YouGov survey also revealed that only 5 per cent believed that the UK “should allow more” immigrants from Israel, while 24 percent were content with the current number of Israelis coming to the UK.
Within the 47 per cent figure, 23 per cent said that the UK should “allow less” migration from Israel, while 24 per cent said that the UK should “not allow any” from Israel “at all”.
Only two countries had a higher response rate in favour of banning all immigration than Israel, with Pakistan at 25 per cent, and Russia at 34 per cent.
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