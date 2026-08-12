Nearly half of Brits want less immigration from Israel, poll finds

And only three saw a higher proportion call for either less or no immigration, those being Russia at 58 per cent, Pakistan at 52 per cent, and Nigeria at 48 per cent, while Romania was equal with Israel at 47 per cent.

When broken down by how respondents voted at the last general election, the poll revealed that supporters of Reform UK were consistently the most hostile to increased immigration across all countries suggested, while Green voters were consistently the most permissive.

However, when it came to Israeli immigration, supporters of both parties were almost equally likely to be hostile to increased immigration and, in the case of US immigration, Green voters were actually more averse to the prospect than Reform voters.

Overall, respondents were more likely to have a negative view of immigration in general than they were 10 years ago.

In YouGov’s previous survey on the topic, in August 2016, 33 per cent of respondents agreed that immigration was “most bad for the UK”, but this has now risen to 43 per cent.

This has largely been driven by a decline in those who thought it was “both good and bad”, down from 38 per cent to 29 per cent, while the proportion of those who thought it was "mostly good” stayed relatively steady, dropping from 22 per cent to 21 per cent.