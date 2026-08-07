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British ambassador urges Israel to stay out of Falklands row

Simon Walters’ comments came after Argentina’s foreign minister asserted his nation’s claim to the islands in the Israeli press

August 7, 2026 15:25
Walters.jpg
UK Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters speaks during a pro-hostage protest outside the Israeli Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on January 11, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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Britain’s ambassador to Israel has urged Jerusalem to stay out of the row with Argentina over the Falklands Islands, saying Israelis will “understand the pain and loss” suffered by islanders and British military families during the war.

Simon Walters declared that the UK’s position was clear and that “the Falkland Islands are British, and self-determination lies with the islanders”.

His comments were in direct response to an opinion piece by Argentina’s foreign minister Pablo Quirno in the Jerusalem Post, in which he insisted the islands belong to his country “by history, by right, by conviction”.

Quirno’s article was a fresh attempt to persuade Israel to lobby the Trump administration on Argentina’s behalf.

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Topics:

Israel

Argentina

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