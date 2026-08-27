Bob Vylan frontman to face ‘no further action’ over ‘death to IDF’ chant

Punk rapper Bobby Vylan will face “no further action” after leading a chant of “death, death to the IDF” at a pro-Palestine rally in March, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
Vylan, real name Pascal Robinson-Forster, repeated the slogan several times while on stage at the Al Quds Day event earlier this year, where he spoke accompanied by Wade Laurence George, aka Bobbie Vylan, his bandmate in the eponymous Bob Vylan.
A Met spokesperson said the decision not to prosecute had been taken after “early investigative advice was sought from the Crown Prosecution Service”.
They added that the force “recognises the concerns caused, particularly among London's Jewish communities” and “continues to work closely with community representatives to ensure the safety and security of Jewish Londoners”.
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