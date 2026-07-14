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BBC errors like Bob Vylan broadcast hurt public trust, admits chair

Samir Shah named the corporation's airing of the bands ‘death to the IDF chant’, as well as a controversial Gaza documentary, as ‘mistakes’ that ‘affect confidence in our journalism’

July 14, 2026 12:00
Vylan.jpg
Bobby Vylan of 'Bob Vylan' performs on the West Holts stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Serious “broadcasting errors” by the BBC, including airing punk band Bob Vylan’s ‘death to the IDF’ chant at Glastonbury, “affect confidence in our journalism, trust in the BBC as a public institution, and perceptions about how effectively we are held to account”, the corporation’s chair said.

The BBC faced criticism for continuing to livestream Vylan’s performance last year, with then-Director General Tim Davie subsequently calling it an “antisemitic broadcast”.

It was also condemned by Jewish leaders after airing a documentary about children in Gaza without disclosing that one of its central narrators was the son of a Hamas official.

An internal investigation later found that the film had breached the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines on accuracy.

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Topics:

BBC

Media

Bob Vylan

Glastonbury Festival

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