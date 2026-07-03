Anti-Israel punk duo Bob Vylan suing BBC for libel over Glastonbury scandal coverage

Anti-Israel punk duo Bob Vylan have said on social media that they are taking legal action against the BBC following controversy around their performance at Glastonbury last year.
The duo, comprised of drummer Wade Laurence George, known as Bobbie Vylan, and singer Bobby Vylan, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, performed on the West Holts Stage in June 2025, with Robinson-Foster leading crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF”.
The BBC faced criticism for livestreaming the performance, saying in a statement shortly after that the Ipswich-formed act had been deemed suitable for live streaming but that this was “clearly not the case”, and apologising for the group’s “offensive and deplorable behaviour”.
Then-BBC Director General Tim Davie also later admitted that the corporation had aired an ‘antisemitic broadcast’ in relation to the performance.
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