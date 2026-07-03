Anti-Israel punk duo Bob Vylan suing BBC for libel over Glastonbury scandal coverage

On Friday, the duo said on Instagram that they are taking legal action against the corporation, accusing it of “placing labels upon us that did not, do not and never will fit”.

The BBC declined to comment.

The post said: “We have decided to take legal action against the BBC.

“In the immediate aftermath of our performance at Glastonbury 2025, the BBC wasted no time in placing labels upon us that did not, do not and never will fit.

“As a corporation that receives the majority of its funding from the public, it has disappointingly continued to prove how little it represents the interests of the people and our access to unbiased news and information.”

The duo also said they had “no choice but to take on this fight”, concluding: “Free Palestine and justice for the Filton 25 [the activists arrested in connection with Palestine Action-linked attacks on the Elbit Systems factory near Filton in August 2024].”

The duo, who are known for writing songs that criticise the British establishment, took to the West Holts Stage ahead of a performance from Belfast rap trio Kneecap, who were also investigated by police for comments made on stage.

Following the performance, they were dropped from several festivals and events, including Radar festival, a show at a German music venue, and a US tour.

Robinson-Foster said on the Louis Theroux Podcast last October that he was “not regretful” of the chant and would “do it again tomorrow”.

Avon and Somerset Police later opened a criminal investigation over the incident, but said in December that no further action would be taken.