Bob Vylan frontman was deported from Germany over ‘death to IDF’ chant and ‘Hamas propaganda’

Germany barred the frontman of controversial British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan from entering the country after police concluded he posed a threat to public safety, it has emerged.

The dramatic move saw singer Pascal Robinson-Foster detained by German federal police at Berlin Brandenburg Airport before being placed on a flight back to Britain last month, according to a report by The Intercept.

The decision is believed to have been triggered by his leading chants of "Death, Death to the IDF" during the band's controversial performance at Glastonbury Festival in 2025.

Then-BBC Director General Tim Davie later admitted the corporation had aired an “antisemitic broadcast” in relation to the band’s set, which was also condemned by numerous politicians, including then-Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

According to the report, German Federal Police justified the refusal of entry by citing the Glastonbury performance. The Intercept says the entry ban was later lifted, but that German authorities declined to explain either why it had been imposed or why it was subsequently withdrawn.