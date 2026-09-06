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Board of Deputies rejects action against Yachad over support for Israel sanctions

Board president Phil Rosenberg said the body recognised political diversity in the community

September 6, 2026 15:52
Yachad executive director Hannah Weisfeld in meetings with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (left) and Middle East minister Stephen Doughty image taken from Yachad FB page.png
Yachad executive director Hannah Weisfeld in meetings with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (left) and Middle East minister Stephen Doughty (Photo: Facebook/Yachad)

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The president of the Board of Deputies Phil Rosenberg has rejected action against left-wing group Jewish Yachad over its support for a proposed UK ban on trade with West Bank settlements.

In a question at today’s plenary meeting of the representative body, Paul Hart, deputy for Mosaic Liberal Synagogue in Stanmore, asked whether the Board would be taking action against “those board members of Yachad who wrote to the government asking for sanctions on Israel over the so-called West Bank settler violence”.

In response, Rosenberg pointed to the Board’s commitment to make the community “more united, inclusive and outward-looking.”

He went on: We cannot achieve that if our attitude to political diversity in our community is to punish it.”

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Topics:

Board of Deputies

Yachad

Sanctions

Settlements

Phil Rosenberg

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