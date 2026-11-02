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BBC accused of ‘letting Jeremy Bowen get away with it’ after genocide controversy

Corporation bosses face calls for full investigation into remarks by veteran international editor

November 2, 2026 13:48
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Jeremy Bowen reporting for the BBC from Israel (Photo: BBC YouTube)

By

Jamie Shapiro

4 min read
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The BBC is accused of failing to “hold Jeremy Bowen to account” after a video clip showed the veteran Middle East correspondent telling an audience: “It is clear what is happening is a genocide.”

The broadcaster’s International Editor made the remarks in a personal capacity while speaking to an audience at a theatre in Glasgow last month.

Claims of genocide against Israel have been widely disputed.

Critics says Bowen’s remarks may be a breach of BBC editorial guidelines warning against expressing personal opinions in public on controversial matters.

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