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Ban imports from West Bank to save two-state solution, says foreign affairs chair Emily Thornberry

Labour MP heading committee makes call after foreign secretary Ed Miliband warned UK will introduce measures in response to settlement expansion

August 21, 2026 09:25
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Labour MP Emily Thornberry, chair of the foreign affairs select committee (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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The head of the foreign affairs select committee has urged the Government to introduce a ban on goods from the occupied West Bank to help shore up the chance of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Dame Emily Thornberry called for the ban amid what she said is a “level of the settler violence” that is the worst she has ever seen.

The Labour MP said the two-state solution was at risk of being lost by actions from the Israeli government and settlers trying to force Palestinians off their own land in the West Bank.

Dame Emily said that while she did not agree on a full ban on Israeli goods, she thought a ban on those from the West Bank would be part of a deterrent. She also said British money should not be funding settler expansion in the area.

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Israel

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