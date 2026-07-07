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Middle East minister warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of West Bank sanctions impacting British Jewish community

Hamish Falconer was being questioned by Foreign Affairs select committee

July 7, 2026 18:16
Image 07-07-2026 at 18.01.jpeg
Hamish Falconer appearing before the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee (Image: Parliament TV).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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The Middle East minister has told an influential committee of Parliament that he takes “seriously” the concerns of British Jews about the unintended consequences of “blunt” measures aimed at targeting Israeli settlements.

Hamish Falconer was taking questions from the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee and was asked by the committee’s chair, Dame Emily Thornberry about “the ban on goods and services to settlements and the ban on sale of goods to the UK”.

Speaking to Parliament last week, Falconer had confirmed that the government was exploring taking more robust measures against Israel in response to settlement construction in E1 in the West Bank.

He told MPs then: “We are in discussion with partners, including those few countries who have explored how a ban on settlement trade might work. We are looking at further concrete steps to counter settlement expansion and promote peace and security.”

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Topics:

Parliament

Israel

settlements

Sanctions

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