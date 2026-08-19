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Swell Ariel Or: Hollywood antisemitism drove me to pro-Israel activism

The star of Netflix’s The Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem says her goal is to be an advocate for the Jewish state

August 19, 2026 15:42
Swell.jpg
Odeya Rush (L) and Swell Ariel Or (R) attend the Variety Antisemitism and Hollywood Summit in West Hollywood, California, on October 18, 2023 (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Israeli actor Swell Ariel Or has revealed that she swapped her goal of Hollywood stardom for advocacy of the Jewish state, after antisemitism made her feel unwelcome in the industry.

Most famous for the Netflix show The Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem, Or opened up to Ynet about her experience in Hollywood as a Jewish Israeli who served in the IDF.

She said: “There is a subtle kind of antisemitism. In today’s politically correct environment, directors, producers and casting directors won’t say it outright.

"But before an audition, they Google me, see that I served in Unit 8200 and founded a fund for reservists, and form opinions about me before we even meet.”

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Topics:

Israeli actors

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