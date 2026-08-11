Israel announces major home discount scheme for IDF reservists

A joint statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Housing Minister Chaim Katz said the aim of the scheme is to “provide a wide-ranging response for thousands of reservists and enable them to purchase an apartment or land under preferential terms and with significant discounts”.

Overall, some 16,000 apartments will be made available at affordable prices for those deemed eligible, while around 4,000 plots of land will be offered up for building on during 2026 and 2027.

Successful applicants could receive discounts of more than NIS 500,000 (approximately £123,000) while some could be receiving the land they build on for free, according to the government.

The statement said the plan intends to expand housing options for those who have “borne the burden throughout the years of war”.

"Our heroic reservists give everything for the country, and they deserve everything,” said Netanyahu.

Katz added: "Those who gave must also know how to receive, and the state will give back to its reservists, because they are the main resource we have today."