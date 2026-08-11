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Israel

Israel announces major home discount scheme for IDF reservists

August 11, 2026 14:50
Chaim Katz.jpg
Housing Minister Haim Katz, who also hold the health portfolio, attends a Health Committee meeting at the Knesset on February 18, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Lianne Kolirin

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

The Israeli government has announced it will provide discounted homes for 20,000 reservists by next year

The initiative, which the government has called From Reserve Duty to a Key, was confirmed on Monday and aims to “significantly expand housing benefits for reservists” by offering a mixture of housing and land on which to build.

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Topics:

IDF

Israel

Cost of living

Property

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