‘Nobody Wants This’ creator Erin Foster publicly disagrees with Adam Brody’s ‘Gaza genocide’ claim

Erin Foster, the creator of the hit Netflix comedy Nobody Wants This, has publicly distanced herself from the position of one of the show’s stars, Adam Brody, who recently characterised Israel’s military actions in Gaza as a “genocide”.
Foster, whose award-winning show chronicles the interfaith relationship between an unconventional rabbi (Brody) and an agnostic podcaster (Kristen Bell), said she disagreed with the Jewish star – but insisted that it was “okay” to do so.
Speaking ahead of the release of the third series, Foster said Brody was “entitled to a different opinion”, and reflected on there being “almost zero positive representation of Jewish people” at the moment.
Appearing on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, she said: “You know, it’s complicated. I think our work environment, our set is very similar to dinner tables around the world where people are having debate and discussion and disagreeing.”
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