‘Nobody Wants This’ creator Erin Foster publicly disagrees with Adam Brody’s ‘Gaza genocide’ claim

Foster continued: “While I love Adam, I also disagree with him. And that’s okay.”

Erin Foster said she 'disagrees' with her show's star, Adam Brody (Photo: Getty) Getty Images for Netflix

The creator of the six-time Golden Globe-winning comedy added: “All I can say is that I want our Jewish fans to know that I see you and I hear you and I understand how you feel. And the show has always been and always will be a love letter to Judaism.

"That is why I made this show. It’s because of how beautiful of an experience I’ve had becoming Jewish and being a Jewish person, and sitting here right now at this time in the world where there is almost zero positive representation of Jewish people, I think it’s so important to have that.”

She noted, however: “That being said, everyone is entitled to a different opinion than me. I can just tell you what I created this show for, what the intention of the show is.”

Last month, Brody – who shot to fame in the early Noughts playing half-Jewish comic-book fan Seth Cohen in teen drama The OC – told GQ magazine: “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine. It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago.”

Alluding to the forthcoming Israeli election – widely viewed as among the most consequential in the country’s history – he said: “I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is.”