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Adam Brody describes Gaza war as ‘genocide’

Actor had previously kept his feelings about the conflict private

September 27, 2026 11:15
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Adam Brody arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Adam Brody, the Jewish actor who plays a rabbi in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, has described Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “genocide”.

In an interview with US men’s magazine GQ, he said: “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide.

“Put me down as wanting a free Palestine. It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago.

“I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is.”

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