Adam Brody describes Gaza war as ‘genocide’

Brody joins other prominent Jewish actors in accusing Israel of genocide, including Hannah Einbinder and Ilana Glazer.

His comments came as a surprise to many observers partly because he had previously kept his feelings about the war private, and does not maintain a public social media presence.

Brody also spoke about what he saw as Hollywood’s conservatism, saying: “Between COVID, a second Trump term, Israel-Gaza, it’s really brought out some different beliefs that I was ignorant to, and then disheartened by.”

Despite being Jewish, the 46-year-old told the Los Angeles Times ahead of the premiere of Nobody Wants This in 2024: “I didn’t know the first thing about Judaism.”

“I initially winced at the religiosity of it,” he said. “But I came around to being excited by that aspect and going, ‘Well, that’s the different part than me, and that’s what will be fun stuff to research and explore and commit to and play.’”

More than 5,000 public figures two weeks ago signed an open letter rejecting allegations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The letter, released by Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), suggested that the allegation of genocide unfairly targets the Jewish State and does not stand up to scrutiny.

The signatories, including actors Debra Messing, Mayim Bialik, Maureen Lipman and Jennifer Jason Leigh, historian Deborah Lipstadt, Disturbed frontman David Draiman, and Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, dubbed the claim a “blood libel” and a “lie”.