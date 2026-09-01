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Gal Gadot: ‘I nearly quit acting to go back to Israel’

The star revealed how being offered a breakout role kept her in the business, and how she narrowly missed out on another

September 1, 2026 16:59
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Gal Gadot attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' The Runner (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Gal Gadot came close to giving up acting and returning to her life in Israel before landing her breakout role, she has revealed.

The Israeli star made the comments on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, speaking to host Josh Horowitz ahead of her upcoming film The Runner, which comes out in the UK on September 2.

Despite having already featured in several of the Fast and Furious films, Gadot said that, in the mid-2010s, she felt like she hadn’t made it to where she wanted to be as an actor.

“I [had] reached a point in my career where I had so many ‘almost’ that I wasn’t as big enough of a name,” she told Horowitz.

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Gal Gadot

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