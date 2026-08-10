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Gal Gadot posts video revealing tough training regime ahead of new film The Runner

Israeli star shared clip showing former Olympic athlete Malachi Davis holding her back with elastic as she runs

August 10, 2026 16:23
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Gal Gadot training (Image: TikTok, gg_ww84)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Gal Gadot has posted a video revealing the intensive training she has undertaken in preparation for her new film, The Runner, which comes out next month.

The Israeli star of Wonder Woman will play a lawyer forced to dash across London under the orders of a criminal who has abducted her son.

A TikTok clip posted by the actress, 41, showed her skipping and running under the watchful eye of her trainer, former Olympic athlete Malachi Davis, 48. 

In one shot Gadot runs while being held back by an elastic rope; another shows her interval training in which she stops, starts and runs at different speeds.

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Gal Gadot

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