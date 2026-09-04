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Gal Gadot’s mac and cheese brand bought by world’s largest pasta company

Goodles reimagines the beloved treat in a ‘more nutritious’ form, while still being ‘incredibly delicious’

September 4, 2026 14:25
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Gal Gadot attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' The Runner (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Gal Gadot’s “healthy mac and cheese” brand has been sold to Barilla, the world's largest pasta company.

The acquisition of Goodles, which the 41-year-old Israeli actor co-founded with other investors, including her husband Jaron Varsano, 51, in 2020, by the US giant was announced on Thursday.

“Goodles was born out of the idea that everyone’s favourite comfort food, mac and cheese, could be more nutritious, incredibly delicious and bring joy”, a spokesperson for the company told Variety.

“Goodles and the Barilla Group share several common values, including a passion for food and an obsession with quality and taste.

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Topics:

Gal Gadot

Film

Israeli film

Jewish film

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