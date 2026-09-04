Gal Gadot’s mac and cheese brand bought by world’s largest pasta company

“This acquisition will strengthen both brands’ commitment to bring beloved products, made with carefully selected ingredients, to the tables of people around the world.”

Goodles mac and cheese (Image: Goodles) [Missing Credit]

Guido Barilla, chairman of the Barilla Group, added: “As we got to know [Goodles’] management team, led by Jen Zeszut, we were equally impressed by the strength of the organisation, its unity and its forward-looking mindset.

“Together, these qualities convinced us that Goodles was the right choice and represents an exciting opportunity for the future.”

Gadot is listed as an investor in Goodles, and it is unclear what her role will be under the new ownership.

The news came as Gadot’s new film, The Runner, topped the Amazon Prime charts as the streaming service’s most-watched film in the UK this week, having been released on the British version of the platform on Wednesday ahead of a US debut on September 11.

The film sees Gadot’s character, Maia, forced to run across London to save her kidnapped son from a mysterious foe.

The former IDF combat fitness instructor has previously spoken about the intense preparation for the role, which saw her work with former Olympic athlete Malachi Davis to boost her cardio.

“If there is one thing I hate while I work out, it is running,” she joked during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“It was shocking to me that I said yes to [the] role, but I'm very happy that I did.”

The Runner (Image: Amazon) [Missing Credit]

However, while The Runner proved popular with Prime viewers, critics have been less kind, with the thriller achieving a rating of just 10 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

We Live Entertainment said in its review: “The problem is, even while trying to suspend disbelief, the movie keeps finding absurd ways to keep the plot alive, and that’s before getting to whether or not Gadot is capable of carrying this movie with her performance.”

The Playlist’s review was no better, writing that it was “almost embarrassing… The Runner runs and runs and runs. It just never gets anywhere.”

The JC’s review, though, was more generous, rating the film three out of five stars, while on IMDb, it scored a comparably good 4.2 out of ten.