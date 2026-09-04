The Runner review: Gal Gadot pounds through Jewish London ★★★

God forbid that Gal Gadot bumps into another Jew. As single parent lawyer Maia she is forced by the kidnapper of her young son Noah to divert from her normal morning running route through some of London’s more Jewish neighbourhoods.

Yet as the Israeli star pounds through Hampstead and its Heath and is then sent by the mysterious voice in her headphones south through Kentish Town and Camden, scything through the city’s multi-ethnic population as she goes, although she attracts many an “Oi” as she barges past there is never a “Vey’.

Perhaps director Kevin Macdonald, the grandson of the Hungarian Jewish filmmaker Emeric Pressburger no less, thought it was just too complicated to have both Gadot and visibly Jewish extras on a set that was attracting anti-Israel protestors– some of whom were arrested while filming on location in London last year.

Apart from Gadot and a cameo from Damian Lewis, London is the star. The plot, not so much.