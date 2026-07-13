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‘Words have consequences,’ warns Starmer days after Burnham Gaza video

The outgoing prime minister spoke to the JC at a reception for the Jewish community in Downing Street

July 13, 2026 16:22
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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosts a reception at 10 Downing Street to thank the Jewish community and reinforce the importance of a whole-of-society approach to tackling antisemitism on July 13, 2026 (PA)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

6 min read
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Sir Keir Starmer has warned that all language about Israel needs to be “carefully thought through” and that “words have consequences,” days after his successor as prime minister, Andy Burnham, issued a thorough critique of the government’s approach to the Gaza War.

Speaking to the press at a reception for the Jewish community held at 10 Downing Street, the departing prime minister also said he would continue to fight antisemitism “as long as I have breath in my body”, defended his decision to recognise a Palestinian state and explained why he saw the heckles he received from members of the public during a recent visit to Golders Green as a sign of “a community in high levels of distress”.

Last week, Burnham apologised for the positions the Labour Party took on the conflict in Gaza under Starmer’s leadership in a video shared on his social media.

“Many people feel that at the start of Israel's military action in Gaza, my party didn't get it right, and I am sorry about that,” he said, before suggesting there was “increasing evidence” that Israel had committed “war crimes”.

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Topics:

Sir Keir Starmer

10 Downing Street

Jewish Community

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