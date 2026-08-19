Election expert who claimed ‘antisemitism crisis’ was ‘invented by Zionist lobby’ elected to Green Party council responsible for ‘party wellbeing and strategy’

Back in May, she accused Caroline Lucas of “capitulating” after the former Green MP shared a post condemning antisemitism.

“Thank god we slung your faction out of the leadership. Your boy [former party leader] Adrian [Ramsey] would currently be on his knees begging the Board of Deputies for forgiveness. Instead, we got Zack [Polanski],” she told Lucas.

Following online criticism, she added: “The ‘antisemitism crisis’ is an entirely constructed moral panic, invented by the Zionist lobby and their servile allies in Downing Street and the rabid dogs of the press.

“Its sole objective is to crush any materially significant movement that challenges ‘Israel’. It's a scam.

“Anyway, victory to the Iranian nation, free Palestine from imperial colonisers, and abolish Israel.”

Meanwhile, in a statement announcing her election, she pledged to “defend freedom of speech regarding Israel, support members when they're attacked and smeared by the feral Zionist press, and ensure all our members follow the same rules”.

“Our party has changed, and my election as a proud antizionist trans woman symbolises that change.

“I look forward to working with comrades on GPC to build a radical anti-imperialist Green Party - one that always stands shoulder-to-shoulder with queers, Palestinians, disabled people, migrants, refugees and activists enduring state repression. Inshallah we will prevail.”

She signed off the statement as “Eleanora Sophie Folan,” despite using the Ní Chualáin in her public profiles.

Ní Chualáin also thanked the Greens for Palestine group for endorsing her campaign.

The JC previously revealed that Greens for Palestine demanded Jewish party members liberate their minds from “the supremacist grip of Zionism” and urged Ellie Chowns, one of the party’s MPs, to vote against the government’s efforts to ban Iran’s IRGC, saying such a move would “support genocidal Israel”.

Ní Chualáin did not respond to a request for comment when the JC reported on her comments in response to Lucas, but did issue a statement regarding what she termed the “hit piece” on X.

She wrote: “The Jewish Chronicle decided to run a hit piece on me after I publicly criticised a former Green MP for capitulating to the smears and lies of the right-wing press.

“The JC has accused me of ‘antisemitism’ against Jewish people for saying the following things. It is important to emphasise that none of these comments express hatred towards Jewish people in any way whatsoever.

“My comments towards Lucas were perfectly valid expressions of frustration at a Green establishment who are cowering and hiding when their members and supporters are being savaged by the Zionist press - or even worse, joining in with the smear campaigns by suspending people for holding positions on Israel that the state disapproves of.”

Regarding her claim that the “antisemitism crisis” had been “invented”, she said: “This is simply a statement of fact. Prior to April 2026, this ‘crisis’ did not exist.

“When polls started to show the Greens were set to gain up to 1,000 seats from Labour in the local elections, the media immediately roared into action and invented a fake scandal to try and destroy the only viable left-wing party in England.

“There is no ‘crisis’. As our duly elected leader Zack Polanski has rightfully said, Labour and the media are smearing the Green Party because they are afraid that we will look out for the interests of ordinary people - instead of landlords, bankers and lobbyists.”

She added: “In short, nothing that I said was prejudiced towards Jewish people in any way. It is disappointing to see the media engage in such pathetic smear campaigns against a party member who holds no office within the party, but we should be ready for this to continue.

“Any party which genuinely challenges the status quo will face endless dirty tricks and smears.

“Inshallah we will overcome this, and we will win.”