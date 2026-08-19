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Election expert who claimed ‘antisemitism crisis’ was ‘invented by Zionist lobby’ elected to Green Party council responsible for ‘party wellbeing and strategy’

Eleanora Ní Chualáin, who runs Stats for Lefties, said she would use her position to defend party members ‘smeared by the feral Zionist press’

August 19, 2026 16:37
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Eleanora Ní Chualáin (X/EleanoraStats)

By

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read
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An election expert who has previously suggested that the crisis of antisemitism in the UK was a “moral panic” that had been “invented by the Zionist lobby” has been elected to the Green Party’s governing council.

Eleanora Ní Chualáin confirmed via her Stats for Lefties platform, a polling analysis site that correctly predicted the result of February's Gorton and Denton by-election, that she had been elected as the “female rep” for the East Anglia region on the Green Party Council (GPC).

Per the party’s website, the GPC “works alongside the Executive and other national GPEW [Green Party of England and Wales] party committees” and has “responsibilities over areas such as the culture and wellbeing of the party, its governance, party policy, our political direction, and political strategy”.

However, Ní Chualáin, who is transgender and originally from Ireland, has previously downplayed allegations of antisemitism against Green members.

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Topics:

Green Party

elections

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