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Rubio refuses to condemn UK settlement sanctions, says US ‘shares goal of stability’ in West Bank

Qatar and Turkey have welcomed the measures announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Milband on Tuesday

September 9, 2026 11:27
Rubio.jpg
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio leaves a meeting with Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella in Barranquilla, Colombia, on September 8, 2026. (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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The US’ top diplomat has declined to condemn sanctions against Israeli settlements announced by the UK on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, having returned from a visit to Colombia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Britain had “alerted” the US as to its intentions.

He told the press: “Obviously, these are decisions that they make. And we and the President has expressed this in the past: We don’t want to see anything destabilising going on right now in the West Bank with so much going on in the region.

“We think it has implications as well on our ability to make progress with regards to Gaza and the 20-point plan and Board of Peace that we’re very committed to.”

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Topics:

Sanctions

Settlements

Israel

Marco Rubio

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