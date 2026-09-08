Canada and France announce settlement trade ban alongside UK

“The situation is rapidly deteriorating amid unprecedented levels of settler violence and settlement expansion, including the unacceptable decision to publish tenders for the E1 settlement project.

“Today, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK confirm their intention to introduce national and/or support European restrictions on trade in goods with settlements which are illegal under international law, or that they are actively considering these and other measures, in accordance with their national procedures.

“In this regard, the UK, France and Canada welcome the important action already taken by Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium and will bring forward national measures to ban trade in settlement goods.

“Together, we are resolute: the two-state solution must be protected, and we will take action in pursuit of a just and lasting peace… We firmly oppose actions tantamount to the annexation of Palestinian land and forcible displacement of the Palestinian population.

“We are unequivocally committed to the two-state solution, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, that enables Israel and a sovereign, democratic and viable Palestinian state to live side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition within secure and internationally recognised borders.”

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced sanctions targeting settlements in the West Bank in a Commons statement on Tuesday.

The foreign secretary is presented a “reset” of Britain’s relations with Israel.

The UK’s independent reviewer of terror legislation has already raised concerns over the impact on Britain’s Jewish community of making Israel a “pariah state” a year on from the Heaton Park attack.

Ministers have suggested goods coming out of the settlements in the West Bank could be subject to trade restrictions as part of the changes.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed the Middle East with US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Monday ahead of Britain’s intervention, which risks drawing criticism from Washington.

Downing Street said Burnham had set out “the UK’s commitment to working towards peace and security in the region” and stressed the importance of the two-state solution, but made no mention of how the president responded.

The Times reported that the Trump administration would make a statement attacking the intervention.

Tensions in the West Bank have flared in recent months, with Israeli settlers involved in violent disputes with Palestinians.

Labour lost the support of many of its left-wing backers under Sir Keir Starmer over his initial response to Israel’s military action in Gaza following Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel in 2023.

Burnham, who was among senior party figures to have called for a ceasefire by late October that year, previously suggested he would change the government’s approach to the conflict soon after coming to office in July.