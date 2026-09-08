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Canada and France announce settlement trade ban alongside UK

A further nine nations, including the Nordic countries, Poland and Ireland have also joined the mass sanctioning effort

September 8, 2026 13:07
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A truck drives past the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, which sits near land Israel plans to use for its E1 development project (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Canada and France are among a group of 11 nations that have announced a ban on importing West Bank settlement products alongside the UK.

The decision was announced in a joint statement by the Foreign Minister of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK, released on Tuesday morning.

The decision is also linked to the Israeli release of tenders for the construction of 1,200 housing units in the E1 area, a controversial project that – it is claimed – would effectively separate the West Bank from East Jerusalem.

“The Government of Israel’s actions in the West Bank are undermining the possibility of a two-State solution,” the ministers wrote.

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Sanctions

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