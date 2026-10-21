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Police will take ‘no further action’ over antizionist chanting at Green conference

Officers were examining footage that showed members shouting ‘Zionists are not welcome here’ after delegates passed a motion declaring Zionism a form of racism

October 21, 2026 17:13
Copy of GettyImages-2298672267.jpg
Zack Polanski has said he will not overturn the Zionism is Racism motion (Image: Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Sussex Police will take no further action over antizionist chants at the Green Party’s annual conference in Brighton last month, after Labour MPs called on officers to investigate whether activists had encouraged hostility towards Jews.

The force said it had completed its enquiries into chants of “say it loud, say it clear, Zionists are not welcome here”, which were heard after delegates voted to adopt a controversial motion declaring “Zionism is racism”.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “All necessary enquiries have been undertaken, and we are satisfied that no evidence of criminality has been identified and no further action is required.”

The force added that its major crime team had considered the complaint in consultation with relevant partners to ensure it was assessed in accordance with the law.

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Topics:

Green Party

Police

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