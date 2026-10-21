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Sir Ed Davey facing calls to rule out local council alliances between Liberal Democrats and Greens

The Liberal Democrat leader ruled out a pact with the Green Party nationally

October 21, 2026 11:59
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Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (Image: Getty).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey is facing calls to instruct his party to rule out local pacts with the Greens – a position he has so far refused to adopt, despite Zack Polanski’s party equating Zionism with racism.

On Monday evening, Davey said he wouldn’t enter into coalition with the Green at a national level.

In a letter to the Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council he said: “I utterly condemn the policy, and I call on the Green Party to reverse it immediately.

“All politicians of every party should be working to stamp out antisemitism in our communities. Like all forms of racism, it has no place in our society. British Jews should feel safe on Britain’s streets, but too many are living in fear. This has always been so but there has been an especially sharp rise in antisemitism since the October 7 atrocities by Hamas terrorists in Israel three years ago.”

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Liberal Democrats

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