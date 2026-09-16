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Louise Haigh rebuked by Israeli embassy after saying government wouldn’t ‘stand by while innocent children are killed in Gaza’

The first secretary of state has previously called Israel’s actions in the Strip a ‘genocide’

September 16, 2026 11:59
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First Secretary of State Louise Haigh speaking during the TUC Congress at the Brighton Centre. (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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One of the most senior British government ministers has been accused by Israel’s embassy in the UK of “ignoring Jewish victims of terrorism”.

Louise Haigh, who serves as first secretary of state and is seen as Andy Burnham’s de-facto deputy prime minister, delivered a forceful defence of the government’s decision to take a more robust approach to Israel, including imposing sanctions on West Bank settlements, during a speech to the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

She said that Andy Burnham was “was right when he said that Britain had been too slow in our response” to the plight of the Palestinians”.

“At a time when it has never been more important to remind the world who we are. We hesitated. Well, Congress – not anymore”, she went on.

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Topics:

Israel

Labour

Gaza

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