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‘Jews shoot children for fun’ in Gaza, surgeon allegedly tells Jewish patient during operation

A Campaign Against Antisemitism investigation has exposed the ‘antisemitic rot’ at the heart of the NHS, according to its chief executive

September 15, 2026 16:22
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Saul Freeman in a CAA documentary about antisemitism in the NHS (Credit: CAA)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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A Jewish nurse claims she was given a Nazi salute by an NHS colleague after revealing her faith, while a cancer patient was allegedly told by his surgeon, during his operation, that Jews shoot children “for fun” in Gaza, a new investigation has revealed.

The cases are among a catalogue of alleged antisemitic abuse in the health service highlighted in a new documentary by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

Gideon Falter, chief executive of the CAA, said the investigation reveals “the antisemitic rot at the heart of our NHS”.

Commenting on the documentary, an NHS spokesman said the stories featured in it “show there is unacceptable antisemitism and racism in the NHS, faced by both our staff and our patients and we must root this out”.

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Topics:

CAA

Antisemitism

NHS

Healthcare

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