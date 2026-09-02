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Israel's British allies chastise Yair Netanyahu for ‘cretinous’ Falkland Islands comments

The son of Israel’s prime minister suggested the south Atlantic British territory should be given to Argentina

September 2, 2026 11:19
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Yair Netanyahu and his mother, Sara (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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The son of Israel’s prime minister has been robustly criticised for suggesting that sovereignty of the Falkland Islands be handed to Argentina.

In a post on social media last week, Yair Netanyahu referred to the islands as “Las Malvinas” – the Spanish term for the British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic.

Netanyahu’s comments were labelled “cretinous” by the pro-Israel former trade minister, Sir Conor Burns.

The former Conservative MP for Bournemouth West wrote on X: “It has been a lonely time to be a friend of Israel of late. This stupid tweet by the PM’s son will make it even harder.”

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Topics:

Yair Netanyahu

Falkland Islands

Conservative Party

Argentina

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