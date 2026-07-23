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Andrew Fox

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Andrew Fox

Opinion

I served in Afghanistan: Wes Streeting’s claim that the IDF fell short of British Army standards is slander

Israeli soldiers had to fight house by house through a defensive system running through walls, floors and deep underground while protecting civilians at home from rocket fire. We faced nothing comparable and see no evidence that we would have performed better

July 23, 2026 15:34
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The aftermath of an afghan compound destroyed by a NATO airstrike (Image: Andrew Fox)
4 min read
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Two days into his role as Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting has grossly abused the gravitas of his position to slander the State of Israel and spread blood libels that led to the murder of Jews in the United Kingdom. Yesterday, without providing any evidence, he said that the IDF has “fallen short” of British soldiers’ standards.

I served in the British Army for 16 years. Permit me the indulgence of two tragic war stories. On my first tour of Afghanistan, we launched a combined-arms, battlegroup-sized assault into the Helmand River valley, known as the Witch’s Hat. The advance was slowed by Taliban fire from a compound. The company commander called for an air strike. A 500 lb bomb was dropped, the compound was destroyed, and the advance continued. We later learned that the compound had also housed a family of six, including three children. All six were killed. It was a legal strike, but the story drives home the horrors of war.

On a later tour, our company was patrolling when we found a suspected improvised explosive device. We secured the location and called for an Ammunition Technical Officer to defuse the device. It took about four hours for the ATO to arrive and begin the task. At some point, the ATO stepped outside the safe lane we had marked. The device was triggered. The blast killed one soldier and wounded two others. This is the horror of fighting in a mined landscape.

Helmand was a landscape of desert, poppy fields, canals, mud compounds and dusty tracks. It was a dispersed, largely rural battlespace, punctuated by clusters of compounds that sometimes had to be cleared.

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Wes Streeting

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