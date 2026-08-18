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SAS hero who fought Rommel’s army dies aged 100

Jack Mann was the last survivor of the Long Range Desert Group, a specialist unit that helped turn the tide of the North African campaign

August 18, 2026 12:24
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Jack Mann joined the army at 17 (Photo: AJEX)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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A Jewish SAS hero who was the last surviving member of a legendary Second World War special forces unit has died aged 100.

Tributes were paid to the  “incredible bravery” of Jack Mann, who served as a radio operator in the Long Range Desert Group (LRDG), a reconnaissance and raiding unit formed to fight the Nazis in North Africa.

The LRDG was instrumental in the success of the nascent SAS and helped turn the tide of the North African campaign against the Nazi forces of Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps and, ultimately, the momentum of the war by maintaining Allied control over the vital Suez Canal.

The unit used exceptional navigational and engineering skills to transport special forces units through the desert behind enemy lines to cut enemy supply lines and sabotage aircraft.

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Topics:

Second World War

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