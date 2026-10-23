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Claims IHRA definition will stifle Israel debate in schools ‘simply not true,’ says children's minister

Josh McAllister insisted that the government’s adoption of the recommendations of the landmark Bell Review will help schools ‘meet their legal duties, including on equality and free speech’

October 23, 2026 12:26
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Minister for Children and Families Josh MacAllister (joshmacallister.com)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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The children’s minister has insisted that the implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism in education will not stifle “legitimate political debate” about the conflict in the Middle East.

The Department for Education is urging schools and colleges to formally adopt the definition after accepting the move as one of the 27 recommendations issued by Sir David Bell, a former top civil servant at the department, in his landmark review on antisemitism in the sector.

Sir David’s report found that three in five Jewish sixth form pupils have faced antisemitism, but that many have not reported it as they did not believe the allegation would be taken seriously.

As well as adopting the IHRA definition, the report also recommended that the department issue new guidance for teachers and learning materials for pupils on the Israel-Palestine conflict, as well as limits on teachers’ political expression, such as in the form of pro-Palestine badges.

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Topics:

Education

Department for Education

Antisemitism

IHRA

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