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Exclusive: ‘We can’t ignore antisemitism on the Left,’ admits Business Secretary

Labour’s Jonathan Reynolds told the JC he was worried by the reaction of some left-wing commentators to the Bell Review into antisemitism in education

November 2, 2026 12:03
Reynolds.jpg
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds arrives for a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street on October 20, 2026 (Stefan Rousseau/Press Association)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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The Business Secretary has told the JC that he is “hugely concerned” about antisemitism in the UK and says it is impossible to ignore antisemitism on the left of politics.

Jonathan Reynolds acknowledged that British Jews wanted “more than words of sympathy” when it came to actions aimed at tackling antisemitism, blasted critics of the Bell Review into antisemitism in education, and praised the positive impact Manchester’s Jewish community had on him personally.

Speaking to the JC during Lord Mann’s Lancaster House summit on combating antisemitism and strengthening Jewish life in Britain, the Business Secretary said it was important for him to be present and that he found the testimonies of people’s experiences to be “harrowing”.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Labour Party

Green Party

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