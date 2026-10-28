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‘Criticism of Israel must never become an excuse for antisemitism in UK’, says Angela Rayner

The Housing Secretary spoke at the inaugural Antisemitism Conference and said it was ‘so distressing’ to hear of Jews afraid to display a kippah or Star of David

October 28, 2026 12:43
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Angela Rayner addressing the Antisemitism Conference in London on October 27. (Photo-Sky News)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has insisted that “criticism of Israel must never become an excuse for antisemitism here at home”.

Speaking at the inaugural Antisemitism Conference, she called for a united national effort to confront the problem, warning that Jewish people must not be left to shoulder the burden of tackling hatred alone.

Rayner outlined the government’s approach to protecting Jewish communities and ensuring that Jewish people can live openly and safely in Britain at the event hosted by the Antisemitism Policy Trust at Lancaster House in central London on 27 October.

“Antisemitism doesn’t become acceptable just because someone dresses it up as a protest or ideology,” she said.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Angela Rayner

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