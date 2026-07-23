Nearly half of Green voters see Israel as threat to UK

That compared to just 31 per cent and around a quarter in the wider sample, respectively.

In contrast, 58 per cent of Greens suggested Russia was a threat and just 21 per cent mentioned China, a more than 15 per cent drop in comparison to the general population.

“There’s definitely a quite surprising scepticism towards the United States from voters on the progressive wing of politics,” Gareth Morgan, executive director of communications firm Cavendish, which commissioned the poll, told The Telegraph.

Elsewhere in the poll, a third of all respondents said they were less likely to buy American products, with 76 per cent of those saying this was due to “the political leadership of the country,” while half said they were similarly reticent to buy from Israel.

By contrast, 41 per cent said they were more likely to buy products if they came from the EU, and three-quarters said the same about British goods.

"People’s spending habits are starting to change in accordance with their geopolitical views,” added Morgan.

"That worldview is also extending to their expectation of government, with people wanting the government to award fewer public sector contracts to companies that are American.”

It comes after the JC reported extensively on the levels of hostility towards Israel within the Green Party.

In a dossier of evidence relating to the Greens for Palestine group, the JC revealed that members had told Jewish Greens to “liberate their minds” from the “supremacist grip of Zionism” before entering mediation talks.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, the JC exposed a multi-time Green candidate who urged members to back a campaign for Hamas’ political wing to be deproscribed, arguing that members of the terror group are the “democratically elected leaders of Palestine”.