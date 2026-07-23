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Nearly half of Green voters see Israel as threat to UK

A new poll also found that the party’s supporters fear the US more than Russia

July 23, 2026 11:10
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski delivers a keynote speech setting out how his party would deliver growth at the British Chambers of Commerce Global Annual Conference at Queen Elizabeth II Centre on June 25, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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Nearly half of Green Party voters consider Israel among the nations that pose a threat to the UK, a new poll has found.

The study, carried out by YouGov, surveyed a sample of 2,000 voters from across the political spectrum.

When asked to name three countries that present a “risk to Britain’s interests,” Russia emerged as the top threat, cited by around two thirds of those polled, with China named by 37 per cent.

However, among those who expressed their intention to vote for Zack Polanski’s party, 61 per cent named the US, while “almost half pointed to Israel”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Israel

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