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Exclusive: Labour urged to come clean on ‘sectarian’ Israel boycott motion in Birmingham

National leadership faces questions after party’s councillors vote in favour of divestment policy

November 11, 2026 11:39
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Birmingham City Council House, the city's seat of local government (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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Labour is facing urgent questions over how much its national leadership knew before the party’s councillors in Birmingham voted for a “sectarian” motion to divest from Israel, the JC can reveal.

An aide to home secretary Shabana Mahmood was among the  Labour representatives who supported the call for a review of the local authority’s ties to the Jewish state.

The JC can reveal other Labour MPs’ staff also voted for the motion, which was backed by Green, Liberal Democrat and independent councillors and labelled Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide”.

After amendments, the wording addressed other conflicts, in Ukraine and Congo, but it was chants of “free Palestine” that rang out across the chamber last week acclaiming the vote of 54 in favour and 19 against.

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Topics:

Birmingham

Labour Party

Green Party

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