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Revealed: Labour’s ‘sectarian’ Gaza ads in by-election campaign to hold on to Sir Keir Starmer’s seat

Party accused of deploying tactics during Holborn and St Pancras campaign similar to those it criticised Greens for using

November 10, 2026 13:01
Copy of Ed Miliband GettyImages-2297524664
Foreign secretary Ed Miliband featured prominently in some of the Facebook campaign posts (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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The Labour Party has been accused of using sectarian tactics in the form of social media adverts attacking Israel during the campaign to replace Sir Keir Starmer as an MP, the JC can reveal.

The party paid an estimated £1,000-£1,500 for a series of adverts highlighting the party’s measures to deal with the "moral emergency" in Palestine. Some of these appeared days before the Holborn and St Pancras by-election last month.

The online campaign targeted voters in parts of the constituency and other areas in seats with large numbers of Muslim voters including Bradford South and Bradford West.

One advert had the caption: “The situation in Palestine is a moral emergency. This Labour Government will not stand by.”

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Topics:

Labour Party

Green Party

Parliament

Gaza

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