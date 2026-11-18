The motion went against previous warnings by national Labour figures against local government adopting BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) policies targeting Israel.

Now the leadership has been warned that its inaction against the branch in Britain’s second city amounts to “tacit” support which could encourage councillors elsewhere to back similar motions.

Antisemitism campaigners have said the “special measures” for Birmingham are needed along with a government clarification on its stance on BDS in order to maintain the Jewish community’s trust in Labour.

Chants of “free Palestine” erupted from the council’s chamber after the vote. The council insists that the motion was not targeted at Israel after amendments added references to other foreign conflicts, including Ukraine and Congo.

The national party has officially denied advising its representatives in Birmingham before the controversial vote.

Former Labour MP Lord McCabe said the local party had “serious soul-searching to do” about why it backed a “divisive” motion.

He has also questioned why more care had not been taken around the issues after the decision supported by some in Labour to ban fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv from the Israeli side’s match against Aston Villa last year.

The Labour peer – who was a Birmingham MP between 1997-2024 and a city councillor between 1990 and 1998 – told the JC: “After the embarrassment caused to the party nationally by the Maccabi fan ban, I would have thought leaders would be more sensitive to wading into geopolitical matters that they have no control over.”

The former chair of Labour Friends of Israel also expressed concern that this incident, could lead to Jewish students being deterred from coming to university in the city.

According to the Union of Jewish Students, Birmingham JSoc is one of the “largest and most active in the country”, with an estimated 1,000 Jewish students on campus.

McCabe told the JC: “Birmingham currently has a sizeable Jewish student population, it would be incredibly unfortunate if, through the unintended consequences of the actions of the council and the Labour group, Jewish students will start to reconsider coming to the city”.

Sir Michael Ellis, a former Conservative attorney general, said the general state of Birmingham council is “dire”, noting that it currently engaged in a longstanding industrial dispute with bin workers which has been ongoing since March last year.

The council – the largest local authority in Europe – only just emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year.

Ellis told the JC: “They are so poorly run that they are unable to collect their bins and are constantly on the verge of bankruptcy and yet their local councillors are fixated on a sectarian hatred of Israel and the falsehood of a ‘genocide’ in the Middle East.

“The Labour government have questions to answer about whether they have tacitly supported this sectarianism in Birmingham. Perhaps that is why Labour blocked proposed legislation during the Sunak government which would have stopped local councils interfering in foreign policy.”

The Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill – which became known as the anti-BDS bill – was introduced by the last Conservative government but failed to become law as it was not “carried over” by Labour after they won the 2024 general election.

Despite their objection to the legislation, senior Labour figures have previously warned local authorities against engaging in foreign policy.

Steve Reed, Angela Rayner’s predecessor as local government secretary, said that: “Councils should stay out of foreign conflicts and get on with the job of delivering local services” and warned that councils which support the BDS movement could open themselves up to lawsuits from companies affected.

Ellis also blasted the foreign policy pursued by Labour nationally as influencing the climate in which local authorities choose to devote their time to Israel: “Under this government the UK has zero influence in the Middle East and yet they push a relentlessly hostile agenda against the world’s only Jewish state. Needless to say it’s the UK that is harmed; Israel’s economy is far outpacing even the most advanced countries.”

The JC revealed that the Birmingham Labour councillors who backed the motion included an aide to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and staff to other West Midlands MPs.

Their vote has been condemned by Labour Against Antisemitism.

A spokesperson for the campaign group told the JC: “Once again, the Labour Party appears to be engaged in dog-whistle politics as it signals what appears to be tacit support for antisemitic BDS policies.

“If the Labour council group in Birmingham has defied the official party policy on BDS, then it needs to be placed in special measures and an official investigation carried out.

“We also need to hear some clarification on whether there has indeed been a change in policy from a senior figure in government.

“Without these actions and assurances, the Labour Party will continue to lose the trust of the majority of the British Jewish community.”

A Labour Party spokesperson told the JC: “Labour HQ does not routinely advise councillors to vote one way or another on motions in local government, and we can confirm that did not happen in this case.

“Neither the Labour Party, nor the Labour government supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign.”