Labour must stop playing sectarian politics with Israel

There is a profound difference between conducting foreign policy and exploiting foreign conflicts in pursuit of sectarian electoral advantage. Two JC revelations suggest that Labour is increasingly prepared to blur that distinction.
First, in Birmingham, where the city council is struggling with the aftermath of bankruptcy and a prolonged bin strike, we report exclusively that Labour is facing urgent questions over how much its national leadership knew before its councillors backed a motion paving the way for divestment from Israel. Chants of “free Palestine” erupted in the council chamber after the vote.
The same troubling pattern was evident in Labour’s campaigning ahead of the Holborn and St Pancras by-election. As we also exclusively report, in the days leading up to the vote, the party paid to promote some of Ed Miliband’s most inflammatory statements about Israel on Facebook, targeting nine parliamentary constituencies with disproportionately large Muslim populations. The advertisements ran from October 5 to 8, coinciding with the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre in which some 1,200 people were murdered.
Among the statements promoted were the Foreign Secretary’s descriptions of Israel’s conduct as a “stain on the conscience of the world” and a “moral emergency”. These were not spontaneous remarks made in the heat of debate, but words deliberately chosen for his prepared speeches in the House of Commons and at Labour’s annual conference, before being repackaged as political advertising to reach particular sections of the electorate.
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