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US ‘understands Bibi’s political needs’, says White House source after Israeli PM rejects Trump’s peace plan

Senior official says the US administration is ‘not troubled’ by Netanyahu’s comments

August 10, 2026 11:22
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US President Donald Trump (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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A White House official has said the US administration is not overly concerned by Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

On Sunday the Israeli prime minister rejected the US-led 15-point plan, saying that no military pull-out would happen until Hamas was disarmed.

The US official told Channel 12 they thought Netanyahu’s rejection was a politically-motivated move in the run up to elections in October.

“We are not troubled by those comments from Netanyahu,” the senior US source told the channel.

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Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Gaza

Gaza Board of Peace

Peace

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