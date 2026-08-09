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Israel will reject roadmap plan for IDF to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms says Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime minister insists there must be ‘real not fictitious’ disarmament by terror group

August 9, 2026 16:46
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Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP via Getty)

By

JC Reporter,

jc

2 min read
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Israel will not agree to the proposed agreement for Gaza announced by Donald Trump last month until Hamas is disarmed, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today.

Referring to the Board of Peace roadmap announced by the US president on July 30, the premier told a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem: “Israel rejects the 15-point document.”

He said that there had to be “real disarmament, not fictitious disarmament” by the terrorist group, and that Hamas must give up its “heavy weapons, the less heavy weapons, all the weapons”.

The roadmap document had outlined that there would be “a phased Israeli withdrawal".

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