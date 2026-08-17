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US and Morocco test new, low-cost missile built by start-up with Israeli roots

The move is sign of ever-deepening cooperation between Israel and the Abraham Accords states

August 17, 2026 14:51
missile.jpeg
Anthem cruise missile being prepared for a live-fire demonstration at the Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center in Tan-Tan, Morocco, Aug. 5, 2026 (Image: US Army photo by Capt Jordan Beagle)

By

John Jeffay

2 min read
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An American defence start-up with Israeli roots has conducted the first live-fire test of its low-cost, long-range cruise missile in Morocco.

The move is a sign of ever-deepening cooperation between Israel and the Arab states that signed the Abraham Accords in December 2020.

The Anthem cruise missile, developed by Covenant Industries, was fired from a temporary site in the desert near Tan-Tan in southern Morocco on August 6. 

The launch exercise was carried out jointly by US Africa Command (Africom) and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

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Topics:

Israeli Tech

Morocco

Defence

Abraham Accords

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