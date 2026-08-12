Become a Member
Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Opinion

Isolated Israel? Countries rush to sign trade and security deals

With Slovenia and Colombia expected next, the number of embassies in Jerusalem will soon reach 10

August 12, 2026 17:30
GettyImages-1228530796.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(L), US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan(R)smile as they participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates arrived September 15, 2020 at the White House to sign historic accords normalizing ties between the Jewish and Arab states. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

One of the most persistent claims in Israeli politics today is that the country has become internationally isolated. Opposition figures cite hostile votes in global forums, western criticism and deteriorating public opinion as evidence that the government has inflicted lasting diplomatic damage. Coalition politicians respond that Israel remains respected, feared and highly sought after.

As Israelis prepare to vote on October 27, this question matters. Voters will be asked, explicitly or otherwise, whether the coalition has dangerously isolated Israel or whether the opposition is mistaking hostile headlines for diplomatic reality. The honest answer is more complicated than either campaign slogan. Israel faces serious international challenges, but it is far from isolated.

During my time as an adviser to Israeli ministers, I often heard foreign officials say very different things behind closed doors from what they declared publicly. Their condemnations were often intended largely for domestic political consumption. In private, they expressed far greater understanding of Israel’s positions and actions, spoke about intelligence cooperation, trade, agriculture and shared threats.

That distinction between public rhetoric and private national interest is more pronounced today than ever.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Israeli elections

Abraham Accords

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper