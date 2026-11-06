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Unclear who can form government after post-election meetings, says Herzog

Gadi Eisenkot has the backing of a majority of MKs, but the ‘mutual vetoes’ among his allies complicate his path to building a coalition

November 6, 2026 11:20
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets members of the Likud party at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on November 5, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan,

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said it is “unclear” who can form the next government, after he concluded consultations with all parliamentary factions on Thursday.

Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot secured the backing of 67 of the Knesset’s 120 members, theoretically giving him majority support, but divisions between the parties made the question of coalition building more complex.
“The results of the consultations may appear clear, but the authority vested in me by law is to determine who has the ability to form a government, and that is not entirely clear, given the mutual vetoes between the blocs and within the blocs themselves,” Herzog said.

“I will try to determine this directly and quickly, in personal talks with some of the party leaders.”

The president confirmed he would decide on Sunday who would be given the first chance to form a government.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

President Herzog

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