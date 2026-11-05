Joint List confirms it will endorse Eisenkot for prime minister

The Arab-Israeli Joint List has confirmed that it will formally endorse Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot to become prime minister in post-election discussions with President Herzog.
The party, which won 11 Knesset seats in last week’s vote, said the decision was unanimous among its three constituent factions – Hadash, Balad and Ta’al – “in response to the public demand to prevent [incumbent Prime Minister] Netanyahu and his government from returning to power”.
It added that it would look to “confront Netanyahu’s path, as well as to fight incitement against Arab citizens and attempts to undermine the legitimacy of their political decision,” referring to allegations made by Netanyahu’s Likud party of widespread voter fraud among the Arab community, which are currently being investigated by the Shin Bet.
The endorsement will be formally presented to Herzog this afternoon, meaning Eisenkot now has the backing of 67 MKs, with only 61 required for a majority.
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